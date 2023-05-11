Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

3 room house in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
€ 400,000
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
4 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€ 400,000
4 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
€ 393,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 520,000
Villa 9 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
€ 2,800,000
4 room house in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
€ 595,000
5 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
€ 990,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Tagarades, Greece
3 room cottage
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Townhouse in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Villa 6 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
3 room cottage in Tagarades, Greece
3 room cottage
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
