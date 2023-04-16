Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Neo Psychiko, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhousein Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 198,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…

Properties features in Neo Psychiko, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go