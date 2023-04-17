Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies

Residential properties for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

16 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 74,000
Property Code: 3-1166 - Apartment FOR SALE in Neapoli Kokkoras for €74.000 . This 79 sq. m. …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 64,000
For sale Apartment of 49 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 79 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 108,000
Property Code: HPS3370 - Apartment FOR SALE in Neapoli Center for €108.000 . This 70 sq. m. …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 12/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 79,000
Property Code: HPS3246 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €79.000. This 55 sq…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 68,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 62,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 62,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 57,000
For sale Apartment of 25 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale maisonette of 213 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourt…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…

Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir