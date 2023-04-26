Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Triglia
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir