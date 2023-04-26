Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Triglia
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Townhouse in Nea Triglia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 71 m²
€ 125,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 71 m²
€ 135,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 160,000
Our own project! Without commission for the agency! The complex of maisonettes is located in…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
7 room house in Flogita, Greece
7 room house
Flogita, Greece
7 Number of rooms 400 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Nea Moudania SALE Villa 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 5 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 …
5 room house in Flogita, Greece
5 room house
Flogita, Greece
4 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
5 room house in Nea Triglia, Greece
5 room house
Nea Triglia, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 265,000
Property Code: HPS3144 - House FOR SALE in Triglia Nea Triglia for €265.000 . This 200 sq. m…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
3 room cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
3 room cottage in Eleochoria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleochoria, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists o…
2 room house in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 69 m²
€ 180,000
The house is located in Nea Plagia village 150 meters from nice sandy beach. The house is bu…
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 265 m²
€ 170,000
The detached house is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly reside…
3 room townhouse in Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
3 room cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 103 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 161,000
For sale are two maisonettes on the Chalkidiki. The first maisonette has an area of 180 sq.m…
1 room Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of living ro…
3 room cottage in Flogita, Greece
3 room cottage
Flogita, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage in Flogita, Greece
3 room cottage
Flogita, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eleochoria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eleochoria, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
1 room Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale a detached house with a carpentry shop on the ground floor. The plot has an area of…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir