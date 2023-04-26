Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Triglia
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 161,000
For sale are two maisonettes on the Chalkidiki. The first maisonette has an area of 180 sq.m…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir