  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Triglia
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
3 room cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
3 room cottage in Eleochoria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleochoria, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists o…
3 room cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 103 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 161,000
For sale are two maisonettes on the Chalkidiki. The first maisonette has an area of 180 sq.m…
1 room Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of living ro…
3 room cottage in Flogita, Greece
3 room cottage
Flogita, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage in Flogita, Greece
3 room cottage
Flogita, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eleochoria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eleochoria, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
1 room Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale a detached house with a carpentry shop on the ground floor. The plot has an area of…
