Apartments for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece
21 property total found
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3767 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €160.000 . This 100 sq. …
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 120,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
3 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
€ 115,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
38 m²
€ 34,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 90,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
47 m²
€ 80,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
6 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 bath
189 m²
€ 320,000
The house is located in the suburbs of a popular Flogita village on the hill 1300 meters fro…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
9 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
6 bath
335 m²
€ 600,000
The building for sale with apartments is lcated in front of the beach in Mouries which is an…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 130,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
4 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
€ 36,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
3 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
85 m²
€ 29,000
Halfunderground apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly…
3 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 155,000
Fully furnished apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 105,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
-1/1 Floor
€ 60,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the semi-base…
2 room apartment
Nea Triglia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 73,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
2 room apartment
Nea Triglia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 1
For sale a furnished apartment of 50 m² in Mouries
