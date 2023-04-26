Apartments for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3767 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €160.000 . This 100 sq. …
1 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 120,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
3 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 115,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
1 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 34,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 90,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 47 m²
€ 80,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
6 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
6 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 bath 189 m²
€ 320,000
The house is located in the suburbs of a popular Flogita village on the hill 1300 meters fro…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
9 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
9 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 335 m²
€ 600,000
The building for sale with apartments is lcated in front of the beach in Mouries which is an…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 130,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
4 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
4 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 36,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
3 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
3 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
85 m²
€ 29,000
Halfunderground apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly…
3 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
3 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 3
€ 155,000
Fully furnished apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 100 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 105,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 60,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the semi-base…
2 room apartment in Nea Triglia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Triglia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 73,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
2 room apartment in Nea Triglia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Triglia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 1
For sale a furnished apartment of 50 m² in Mouries
