Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Triglia

Residential properties for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

49 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
Townhouse in Nea Triglia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 71 m²
€ 125,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 71 m²
€ 135,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house in Flogita, Greece
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 160,000
Our own project! Without commission for the agency! The complex of maisonettes is located in…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3767 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €160.000 . This 100 sq. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
1 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 120,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
3 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 115,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
7 room house in Flogita, Greece
7 room house
Flogita, Greece
7 Number of rooms 400 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Nea Moudania SALE Villa 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 5 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 …
1 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 34,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 90,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
5 room house in Flogita, Greece
5 room house
Flogita, Greece
4 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
5 room house in Nea Triglia, Greece
5 room house
Nea Triglia, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 265,000
Property Code: HPS3144 - House FOR SALE in Triglia Nea Triglia for €265.000 . This 200 sq. m…
1 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 47 m²
€ 80,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
6 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
6 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 bath 189 m²
€ 320,000
The house is located in the suburbs of a popular Flogita village on the hill 1300 meters fro…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
3 room cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottage in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
3 room cottage in Eleochoria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleochoria, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists o…
2 room house in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 69 m²
€ 180,000
The house is located in Nea Plagia village 150 meters from nice sandy beach. The house is bu…
9 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
9 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
6 bath 335 m²
€ 600,000
The building for sale with apartments is lcated in front of the beach in Mouries which is an…
3 room house in Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 265 m²
€ 170,000
The detached house is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly reside…
2 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 130,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
4 room apartment in Flogita, Greece
4 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 36,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir