Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Nea Triglia
Residential properties for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece
49 properties total found
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
€ 150,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
71 m²
€ 125,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
71 m²
€ 135,000
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 160,000
Our own project! Without commission for the agency! The complex of maisonettes is located in…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3767 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €160.000 . This 100 sq. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 120,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
3 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
€ 115,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 205,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
7 room house
Flogita, Greece
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Nea Moudania SALE Villa 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 5 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 …
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
38 m²
€ 34,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 90,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
5 room house
Flogita, Greece
4 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
5 room house
Nea Triglia, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 265,000
Property Code: HPS3144 - House FOR SALE in Triglia Nea Triglia for €265.000 . This 200 sq. m…
1 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
47 m²
€ 80,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6 bath
400 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
6 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 bath
189 m²
€ 320,000
The house is located in the suburbs of a popular Flogita village on the hill 1300 meters fro…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
3 room cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
1 room Cottage
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
3 room cottage
Eleochoria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists o…
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath
69 m²
€ 180,000
The house is located in Nea Plagia village 150 meters from nice sandy beach. The house is bu…
9 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
6 bath
335 m²
€ 600,000
The building for sale with apartments is lcated in front of the beach in Mouries which is an…
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
265 m²
€ 170,000
The detached house is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly reside…
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 130,000
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
4 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
€ 36,000
Apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents of Th…
