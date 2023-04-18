Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Nea Peramos
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir