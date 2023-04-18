Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Nea Peramos
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room housein Steno, Greece
3 room house
Steno, Greece
2 bath 110 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: 1288 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the 2 nd fl…
1 room Cottagein Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir