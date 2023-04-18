Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Nea Peramos
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottagein Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir