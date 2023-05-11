Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Nea Palatia
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir