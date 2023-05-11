Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Politia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
1 room Cottage in Nea Politia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Nea Politia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
