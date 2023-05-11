Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Nea Palatia
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nea Palatia, Greece

1 room studio apartment in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€ 60,000
1 room apartment in Skala Oropou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 53,000
1 room apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -1/1
€ 25,000
2 room apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 136,000
3 room apartment in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
