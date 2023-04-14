Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Nea Moudania

Pool Residential properties for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

5 properties total found
6 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 m² -1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 264 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
Villa 2 room villain Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
1 room Cottagein elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir