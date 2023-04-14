UAE
Houses for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece
42 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
2 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath
82 m²
€ 195,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
76 m²
€ 140,000
Maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach on the 2nd line to the sea at the e…
5 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath
170 m²
€ 260,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 1000 meters fro…
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath
370 m²
€ 720,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 400 meters from…
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 m²
-1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms
264 m²
-1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath
220 m²
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in ourskirts of Nea Moudania 400 meters to the beach. It’s an idea…
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 160,000
The maisonetta is located in Paralia Dionisiou Beach 180 meters to the beach. The maisonetta…
2 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
83 m²
€ 200,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Villa 3 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath
1 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: HPS2429 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €700.000 . This 1 sq. m…
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 bath
600 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS1383 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €4.000.000. This 600 sq…
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 210,000
The house is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its ex…
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room townhouse
elaiones moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
4 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
3 bath
200 m²
€ 550,000
The neoclassic ground floor villa amongst many olive trees is situated in one of the highest…
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath
315 m²
€ 350,000
This house is situated in the outskirts of Nea Moudania town and is only 5 minutes drive to…
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath
190 m²
€ 235,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the center and 3 km from …
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a quite area in the suburbs of Dionisiou Paralia village and Nea Mo…
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
Search using the map