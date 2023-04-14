Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Nea Moudania
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

42 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
2 room housein elaiones moudania, Greece
2 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 195,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
Cottage 5 roomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
2 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 76 m²
€ 140,000
Maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach on the 2nd line to the sea at the e…
5 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
5 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath 170 m²
€ 260,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 1000 meters fro…
3 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath 370 m²
€ 720,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 400 meters from…
6 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 m² -1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 264 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
4 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath 220 m²
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in ourskirts of Nea Moudania 400 meters to the beach. It’s an idea…
3 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 160,000
The maisonetta is located in Paralia Dionisiou Beach 180 meters to the beach. The maisonetta…
2 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 83 m²
€ 200,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
3 room cottagein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Villa 3 room villain Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 1 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: HPS2429 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €700.000 . This 1 sq. m…
Villa 6 room villain Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 bath 600 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS1383 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €4.000.000. This 600 sq…
2 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 210,000
The house is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its ex…
3 room cottagein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room townhousein elaiones moudania, Greece
3 room townhouse
elaiones moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Villa 2 room villain Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
4 room housein elaiones moudania, Greece
4 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
3 bath 200 m²
€ 550,000
The neoclassic ground floor villa amongst many olive trees is situated in one of the highest…
4 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath 315 m²
€ 350,000
This house is situated in the outskirts of  Nea Moudania town and is only 5 minutes drive to…
4 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath 190 m²
€ 235,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the center and 3 km from …
4 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a quite area in the suburbs of Dionisiou Paralia village and  Nea Mo…
1 room Cottagein elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
3 room cottagein Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Portaria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
3 room cottagein Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
1 room Cottagein elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
