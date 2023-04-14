Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 5 roomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
3 room cottagein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
1 room Cottagein elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottagein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Dionysiou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dionysiou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of living…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
