Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Nea Moudania
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

1 BHK
6
2 BHK
13
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€215,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir