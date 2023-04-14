Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Nea Moudania
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
1 room apartmentin elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath 42 m²
€ 110,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
4 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 250 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 205,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
2 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 78 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
3 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 115,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 72 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 140,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
1 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 67,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1,5 km from the nice sandy beach marked by Bl…
6 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 bath 195 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Paralia Dionisiou for €245.000 . Thi…
1 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 36 m²
€ 83,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 300 meters from the nice sandy beach mar…
3 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath 264 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS2734 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €350.000. This 264…
2 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 88 m²
€ 98,000
Property Code: HPS1259 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Portaria for €98.000. This 88 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 bath 100 m²
€ 110,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1,5 km from the nice sandy beach marked by Bl…
1 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
5 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
5 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 bath 156 m²
€ 260,000
The maisonetta is located only 100 meters from the nice wide beach between a Nea Moudania to…
9 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
9 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 bath 335 m²
€ 600,000
The building for sale with apartments is lcated in front of the beach in Mouries which is an…
9 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
9 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
9 bath 430 m²
€ 450,000
This complex of apartments is located in a small tourist village Paralia Dionisiou Beach at …
3 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 3
€ 155,000
Fully furnished apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou…
2 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir