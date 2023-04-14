Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida
  6. Nea Moudania

Residential properties for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

61 property total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
1 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room housein elaiones moudania, Greece
2 room house
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 195,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
1 room apartmentin elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 bath 42 m²
€ 110,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
4 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 250 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-bas…
2 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 205,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
2 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 78 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in it…
3 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 115,000
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
2 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 72 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 140,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 500 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
1 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 67,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1,5 km from the nice sandy beach marked by Bl…
Cottage 5 roomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
2 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 76 m²
€ 140,000
Maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach on the 2nd line to the sea at the e…
5 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
5 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 bath 170 m²
€ 260,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 1000 meters fro…
3 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath 370 m²
€ 720,000
The detached house is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 400 meters from…
6 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 bath 195 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Paralia Dionisiou for €245.000 . Thi…
6 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
6 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Nea Potidaia SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 …
3 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 m² -1 Floor
€ 700,000
Nea Moudania SALES Villa 3 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath 1 WC Area: 1 m2, 2 Levels, New Bui…
3 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 264 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Moudania SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 264 m2…
4 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 bath 220 m²
€ 300,000
The maisonetta is located in ourskirts of Nea Moudania 400 meters to the beach. It’s an idea…
3 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 160,000
The maisonetta is located in Paralia Dionisiou Beach 180 meters to the beach. The maisonetta…
2 room housein Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 83 m²
€ 200,000
Our own project! Without comission for the agency! The building is located in Nea Moudania t…
1 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 36 m²
€ 83,000
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 300 meters from the nice sandy beach mar…
3 room cottagein Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
3 room apartmentin Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 bath 264 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS2734 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €350.000. This 264…
Villa 3 room villain Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 1 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: HPS2429 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €700.000 . This 1 sq. m…
Villa 6 room villain Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 bath 600 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS1383 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €4.000.000. This 600 sq…
2 room apartmentin Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 bath 88 m²
€ 98,000
Property Code: HPS1259 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Portaria for €98.000. This 88 sq. m…
2 room housein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 210,000
The house is located at the end of a quiet holiday village Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its ex…
3 room cottagein Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
