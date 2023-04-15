Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

18 properties total found
3 room cottagein Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 88,000
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room Cottagein Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
Offered for sale house, located in Nea Michaniona Thessaloniki, 365 sq.m. on a plot of 330 s…
1 room Cottagein Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Kerasia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room cottagein Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Kerasia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 77,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey house of 246 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
3 room townhousein Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
1 room Cottagein Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Kerasia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
6 room housein Nea Kerasia, Greece
6 room house
Nea Kerasia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 260,000
For sale a 3-storey furnished house of 210 m² in Michaniona
Townhouse 5 roomsin Nea Michaniona, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
5 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 155,000
For sale a 3-storey maisonette of 160 m² in Nea Michaniona
8 room housein Nea Michaniona, Greece
8 room house
Nea Michaniona, Greece
8 Number of rooms 395 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a 3-storey house 395 m² in Nea Michaniona
Townhouse 6 roomsin Nea Michaniona, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
6 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 160,000
For sale a 3-storey maisonettes of 170 m² in Nea Michaniona
