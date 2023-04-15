Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Nea Makri
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Nea Makri, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa Villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Villa 5 room villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir