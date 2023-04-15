Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Nea Makri
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

9 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 leve…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale maisonette of 517 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 268,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
