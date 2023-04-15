Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Nea Makri, Greece

29 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Nea Makri, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Nea Makri, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 254,000
For saleDuplex of 160 sq.meters in Attica The duplex is situated on the first floor and the …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale maisonette of 517 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 785,000
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 268,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
2 room apartmentin Nea Makri, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 147,000
For saleDuplex of 76 sq.meters in Attica The duplex is situated on the first floor and the s…
2 room apartmentin Nea Makri, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Villa 5 room villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Nea Makri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
