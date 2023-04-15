Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Nea Makri
  7. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir