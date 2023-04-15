Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Nea Makri
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 545 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one storero…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 785,000
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir