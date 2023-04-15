UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Nea Makri
Residential properties for sale in Nea Makri, Greece
44 properties total found
3 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 leve…
House
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
260 m²
€ 350,000
Nope Macri is a green area where a pine forest reaches the sea. This small resort town has b…
3 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 254,000
For saleDuplex of 160 sq.meters in Attica The duplex is situated on the first floor and the …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey house of 545 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one storero…
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
House
Nea Makri, Greece
1 bath
50 m²
€ 70,000
Property Code: - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, House of total surface m2, on the Ground floor Nea …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale maisonette of 517 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 785,000
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 268,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
2 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 147,000
For saleDuplex of 76 sq.meters in Attica The duplex is situated on the first floor and the s…
2 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
