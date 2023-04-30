Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

9 properties total found
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 370 m² -1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
4 room house in Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 324 m² -1 Floor
€ 320,000
Agios Pavlos SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 324 m2, 3 …
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir