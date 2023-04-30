Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia
  7. Studios

Studios for Sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

1 room studio apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 23 m²
€ 47,000
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …
