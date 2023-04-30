Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
1 room apartment in oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale apartment of 23 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in oikismos geoponika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos geoponika, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
