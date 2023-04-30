Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

37 properties total found
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
2 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
This maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 200 meters to the sea and…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 370 m² -1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
4 room house in Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 324 m² -1 Floor
€ 320,000
Agios Pavlos SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 324 m2, 3 …
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 140 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 140 m2…
3 room cottage in oikismos geoponika, Greece
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS3157 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €350.000. This …
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 bath 140 m²
€ 350,000
The villa is located between the villages Nea Kallikratia and Nea Iraklia 300 meters to the …
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
2 bath 324 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: HPS2554 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Agios Pavlos for €320.000 . This 324…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
1 room Cottage in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room Cottage
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
3 room cottage in oikismos kato galene, Greece
3 room cottage
oikismos kato galene, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
3 room townhouse in oikismos geoponika, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
1 room Cottage in oikismos geoponika, Greece
1 room Cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of living room, on…
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
6 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
6 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 bath 349 m²
€ 700,000
The villa is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a f…
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 170 m²
€ 600,000
This villa is situated in the outskirts of Nea Kallikrateia village and is only 300 meters t…
4 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
This maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach 3 km from Kallikratia village.…
4 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath 191 m²
€ 385,000
The house is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a s…
3 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 230,000
The house is located 200 meters from the beach and 2 km from Nea Kallikratia village where t…
3 room house in Agios Pavlos, Greece
3 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 bath 200 m²
€ 190,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Gonia village (1.5 km), 8 km from popular Nea Kal…
4 room house in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 bath 300 m²
€ 600,000
This villa is located in  the area of Sozopoli  in near of Kallikrateia‎ village 1 km from t…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
