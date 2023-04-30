UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Nea Kallikratia
Houses
Houses for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
House
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in Mikonia…
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
This maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Kallikratia village 200 meters to the sea and…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms
370 m²
-1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
4 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
324 m²
-1 Floor
€ 320,000
Agios Pavlos SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 324 m2, 3 …
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 350,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 140 m2…
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS3157 - House FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €350.000. This …
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 bath
140 m²
€ 350,000
The villa is located between the villages Nea Kallikratia and Nea Iraklia 300 meters to the …
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
2 bath
324 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: HPS2554 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Agios Pavlos for €320.000 . This 324…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
1 room Cottage
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
3 room cottage
oikismos kato galene, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
3 room townhouse
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground f…
1 room Cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of living room, on…
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
3 room townhouse
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
6 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 bath
349 m²
€ 700,000
The villa is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a f…
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
170 m²
€ 600,000
This villa is situated in the outskirts of Nea Kallikrateia village and is only 300 meters t…
4 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 bath
150 m²
€ 450,000
This maisonetta is located in a complex in front of the beach 3 km from Kallikratia village.…
4 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 bath
191 m²
€ 385,000
The house is located in surroundings of Kallikratia only 200 meters to the beach and has a s…
3 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 230,000
The house is located 200 meters from the beach and 2 km from Nea Kallikratia village where t…
3 room house
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 bath
200 m²
€ 190,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Gonia village (1.5 km), 8 km from popular Nea Kal…
4 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 bath
300 m²
€ 600,000
This villa is located in the area of Sozopoli in near of Kallikrateia village 1 km from t…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map