Cottages for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottage in oikismos geoponika, Greece
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
1 room Cottage in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room Cottage
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
3 room cottage in oikismos kato galene, Greece
3 room cottage
oikismos kato galene, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
1 room Cottage in oikismos geoponika, Greece
1 room Cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of living room, on…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
3 room cottage in oikismos geoponika, Greece
3 room cottage
oikismos geoponika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in oikismos geoponika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
oikismos geoponika, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
