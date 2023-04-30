Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 87,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
4 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 270 m² -1 Floor
€ 520,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 27…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale duplex of 88 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the ground floor an…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
1 room apartment in oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale apartment of 23 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
2 room apartment in oikismos kato galene, Greece
2 room apartment
oikismos kato galene, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
