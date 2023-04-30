Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia
  7. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
1 room apartment in oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale apartment of 23 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir