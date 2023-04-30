Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Kallikratia
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale under construction apartment of 29 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 87,000
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 87,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 128,000
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale under construction apartment of 61 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 76,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale under construction apartment of 30 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 124,000
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
1 room apartment in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 36 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 63,000
This apartment is located in Kallikratia town which is very popular among Greek and foreign …
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 49 m²
€ 105,000
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 55 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 115,000
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 260,000
The building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. The …
4 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 270 m² -1 Floor
€ 520,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 27…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir