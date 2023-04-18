Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Volos Municipality
  6. Nea Ionia
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Nea Ionia, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir