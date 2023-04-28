Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Volos Municipality
  6. Nea Anchialos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Nea Anchialos, Greece

1 property total found
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Nea Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Nea Anchialos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir