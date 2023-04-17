Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Residential properties for sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
6
Naxos
3
Municipality of Amorgos
1
7 properties total found
Townhousein Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Potamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Naxos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Naxos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades .The maisonette has 3 le…
Housein Danakos, Greece
House
Danakos, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 50,000
Code: 1158 - Chimaros Village, Tsikalario, Naxos FOR SALE Stone-built Traditional House with…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Galini, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Galini, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villain Moutsouna, Greece
Villa Villa
Moutsouna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale villas located on the east part of Naxos. Property consists of 2 independent mirror…

Properties features in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir