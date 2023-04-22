Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Nafplio
  6. Nafplio
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Nafplio, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nafplio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir