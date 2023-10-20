Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Nafplio
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nafplio, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€230,000
