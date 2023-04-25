Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Mytilene
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Mytilene, Greece

Petra
1
Polichnitos
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrisa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…

Properties features in Mytilene, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir