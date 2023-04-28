Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Lemnos Municipality
  6. Myrina
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Myrina, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of . The grou…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir