Mountain View Villas for Sale in Mykonos, Greece

Villa 4 room villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Ornos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ornos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
