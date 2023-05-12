Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Mykonos, Greece

7 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Tourlos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Mykonos island, Tourlos area: Erasmos group reccomend a luxury country villa in traditional …
Villa 3 room villa in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in mykonos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
Villa Villa in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
Villa Villa in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
