  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Mykonos
  6. Mykonos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mykonos, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,450,000
Villa for sale in Mykonos of Cyclades for 3.450.000€ (Listing No W4107). Another proper…
Villa 3 room villa in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in mykonos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Villa 4 room villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Townhouse in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Ornos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ornos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa Villa in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
Villa Villa in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
3 room cottage in Mykonos, Greece
3 room cottage
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
