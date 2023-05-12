Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Mykonos
  6. Mykonos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Mykonos, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Townhouse in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Ornos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ornos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
