  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Mykonos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Mykonos, Greece

3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mykonos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
€570,000
