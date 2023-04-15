Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
19
Mykonos
10
Villa To archive
12 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 630,000
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
Villa 9 room villain Tourlos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Mykonos island, Tourlos area: Erasmos group reccomend a luxury country villa in traditional …
Villa 9 room villain Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,225,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 136 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
For sale villa of 700 sq.meters in mykonos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mou…
Villa Villain Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
Villa 5 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villain Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
Villa Villain Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…

