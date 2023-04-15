Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 2 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 630,000
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consi…
3 room housein South Aegean, Greece
3 room house
South Aegean, Greece
3 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa for sale with an area of 700 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer magnific…
8 room housein South Aegean, Greece
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
11 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 3,500,000
7 room housein South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
9 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa for sale with an area of 250 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The windows offer sea view…
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
We offer for sale an elegant villa on about. Mykonos. The villa has a modern design, ideal f…
Villa 9 room villain Tourlos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Mykonos island, Tourlos area: Erasmos group reccomend a luxury country villa in traditional …
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
9 Number of rooms 460 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,700,000
This impressive exclusive villa is located in Mykonos, Greece, and is for sale. The villa h…
Villa 9 room villain Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Klouvas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in mykonos .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,225,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 136 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Plintri, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
For sale villa of 700 sq.meters in mykonos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mou…
Villa Villain Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa
Faros Armenistis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,700,000
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
Villa 5 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villain Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
Villa Villain Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa
Plintri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…

